James Cooper Published 12:45 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Graveside services for James Cooper, 58, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Green Chapel Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Rev. Lewis Fuller will be officiating the services. A visitation will be held from 4 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mr. Cooper died on May 27, 2023, in Florida.

