The Strand hosting ‘Twilight Saga’ Weekend in Vicksburg Published 12:13 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

This weekend from June 16 through 18, the Strand Theater will host a “Twilight” movie marathon.

The Westside Theatre Foundation will show all of the “Twilight“ movies in order throughout this weekend. Tickets are $10 for one movie or you can get a $35 pass for the whole weekend. There are a total of five films that will be shown.

Friday:

“Twilight” at 7 p.m.

“New Moon” at 9:45 p.m.

Saturday:

“Eclipse” at 7 p.m.

“Breaking Dawn” at 9:45 p.m.

Sunday:

“Breaking Dawn, Part Two” at 4:30 p.m.

The event will include trivia and raffles, where attendees can win amazing prizes like a Strand Theater tote bag or a gift card to Highway 61 Coffeehouse or Lorelei Books.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in costume. There will be themed drinks like vampire “blood bags” as well as non-alcoholic drinks for underage patrons, and as always, free popcorn.

This whole event came together as a volunteer’s idea. Lily Pierson just got involved with the Strand Theater earlier this year and has helped with many other events that have taken place at the Strand. She saw another movie theater doing something like this on Tik Tok and pitched the idea.

“I honestly said it as a joke, (that) we should do the ‘Twilight’ series because that is a marathon people love to see,” Pierson said. “They honestly took it off of Netflix. I have never seen all of the ‘Twilight’ movies in the theater before and I think I saw on Tik Tok, this other movie theater doing a marathon. I think this would be a good way to get people out and have some fun with it.”

She currently works at Highway 61 Coffeehouse downtown with Daniel Boone. Boone has worked at the Strand for the last 10 years as its film programmer.

“We are always listening. We need ideas because if other people don’t give us ideas, we have to think for ourselves,” Boone said.

This will be the first movie series the Strand has put together. They have had different movies playing throughout the weekend, but never a whole series. Boone and Pierson said they are hoping for a good turnout so they can host more events like this.

“I was also thinking of ‘Harry Potter,’ maybe ‘Lord of the Rings,'” Pierson said.

Pierson said if they get a good turnout the Strand Theater might be able to do other movie series. Tickets can be purchased at Highway 61 Coffeehouse in downtown Vicksburg or online here: Twilight movie tickets.