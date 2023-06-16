Clear Creek Golf Course closed Friday, tournament postponed because of storm damage Published 10:58 am Friday, June 16, 2023

The line of severe thunderstorms that tore through Warren County on Friday morning has forced one of Clear Creek Golf Course’s biggest events to be postponed.

Heavy rain saturated the course, while high winds knocked over several trees, Clear Creek’s head professional Ronny Ross said. Ross said the damage was minor, but will take a day or two to clean up and get the course back into playable condition.

Because of that, Clear Creek was closed on Friday and the Michelob Ultra Golf Scramble, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed.

Approximately 60 two-man teams had signed up for the annual tournament. No make-up date has been set. Ross said he will evaluate the schedule both at Clear Creek and other area courses to find an attractive date later this year.

Clear Creek’s next major tournament is the Warren County Open, scheduled for July 29 and 30.

“We’ve got several trees down, lots of debris and we had several inches of rain. It’s a lot of limbs, with as many trees as we have,” Ross said. “We’re trying to get the golf course ready for normal play tomorrow and we’ll look for a date later in the year for the (tournament). The sad part is our guys had killed themselves getting the course in perfect shape.”

Ross added that Clear Creek’s maintenance crews were not able to start clearing the debris until late Friday morning because of widespread damage across Warren County. The line of severe thunderstorms that crossed Central Mississippi just before dawn toppled trees and knocked out power in a number of locations, spawned at least one tornado warning, and made travel treacherous even after it passed.

“Our employees couldn’t get out of their homes and couldn’t get here because there were so many trees down,” Ross said. “We’re going to use today as a clean-up day. People can call us later today (at 601-638-9395) and check on our status for tomorrow.”

