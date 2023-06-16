SURRATT: What do the CFL and New Orleans radio have in common? Published 8:00 am Friday, June 16, 2023

When I write this column I’m supposed to dwell on community-related events, comment on the activities of the local government and write words boosting our community.

This week’s column is slightly different. So here I am, ready to write about two topics — one familiar and one new.

The familiar? The Canadian Football League.

Most people who know me know I’m a big college football fan and I don’t watch the NFL. Some of them know I watch the CFL because I’ve written about my love of the game north of the border.

The CFL season runs from late June to November when it ends with the Grey Cup, Canada’s Super Bowl. The season helps me get ready for college football and I love the CFL’s rules — the wider and longer field, 12 players on the field and the fact that the guys in the backfield are in motion before the ball is snapped. There’s no fair catch on punts and then there’s the rouge; a single point that is awarded to the kicking team if a punt goes in the end zone or a field goal is missed and a player for the opposing team doesn’t run the ball out of the end zone — an interesting rule.

I also enjoy the attitude of the players, who seem to be having a good time and I see fewer prima donnas than I do in the NFL; that was one thing that turned me off of the NFL.

Now off to the new stuff.

I like to listen to music on my cell phone during lunch and when I’m at home doing different things. I subscribe to an online music service and have a list of musical genres to please just about anyone.

Then I found YatRadio.com.

Yat Radio is a music app that was developed by a retired DJ who worked at WTIX in New Orleans; a radio station that was familiar to just about anyone in New Orleans, Baton Rouge or just about anyone living in Southeast Louisiana. I downloaded the app and was transferred back to my high school days with oldies and music from New Orleans bands I hadn’t heard in, well, ages.

It took me back to senior and junior proms, homecoming dances and the summer dances at the CYO in Baton Rouge. It was a pleasure to listen to the app at home and at work. If you’re interested, give it a try.

A demain.

