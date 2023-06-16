TORNADO WARNING: Tornado spotted near LeTourneau in Warren County Published 4:58 am Friday, June 16, 2023

At 4:43 a.m., a tornado was reported near LeTourneau, or 7 miles south of Vicksburg, moving east at 65 mph.

Flying debris is dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur.

Tree damage is likely.

According to the National Weather Service, the radar-confirmed tornado is moving toward Raymond, Utica and Learned.

The Post’s coverage area is under the warning until 5:15 a.m.