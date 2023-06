Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Friday, June 16, 2023

Warren Central baseball player Conner Watkins was selected to represent District 6 in the State Games of Mississippi tournament in Meridian this week.

Watkins, a relief pitcher for Warren Central, had a 6-0 record, 1.63 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings for Warren Central this season. He was also a starting infielder who drove in 12 runs.

