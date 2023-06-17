ASHE, ASHE: Vicksburg Juneteenth Heritage Festival happening at Halls Ferry Park Published 12:27 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

The Vicksburg Juneteenth Heritage Festival began at 10 a.m. Saturday and will run through 7 p.m. at Halls Ferry Park, 130 Halls Ferry Park Road.

The event began with a traditional African drum call provided by Jerry Jenkins III and Hasan Drums LLC, and for the third year, the Offering of Libations by June Hardwick.

“A part of our identity is our African identity,” Hardwick said. “The offering of libations is an invitation to our ancestors to bless this day, bless our family and bless this celebration.”

Email newsletter signup

Kevin Abraham, Ph.D., hosted the presentation of the Juneteenth Flag and delivered an explanation of the flag and what it represents.

Juneteenth Heritage Festival Chair Bobbie Bingham Morrow led those gathered in the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, followed by remarks from District 1 Warren County Supervisor Edward Herring and Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

“We celebrate (our freedom), not only from a national perspective but from a state and city perspective,” Flaggs said. “Let’s take an opportunity today to thank the people who are responsible for this historic accomplishment (of Black people) and for this event today.”

The Vicksburg Juneteenth Heritage Festival will continue through the afternoon until 7 p.m. In addition to a variety of local politicians and small business vendors with booths set up, there is also a variety of food vendors present at the event selling everything from hamburgers and hotdogs to catfish and ribs.

The weather is expected to cooperate and as of noon was sunny for the festival with a light breeze. For the remainder of the day, there will be musical performances from musicians from across the region and DJs.

The event is free and open to the public.