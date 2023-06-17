Old Post Files June 17, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

Old Post Files

100 years ago: 1923

Mrs. George Wilds and daughter, of Baton Rouge, are guests of Mrs. T.G. Birchett. • Horace Flanagan loses his bicycle, and it is recovered by police. • Mr. and Mrs. Harry Kaiser return from New Orleans.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Emma Lum dies. • W.O. Menger passes away. • Mrs. C.G. Hullum returns from the Chicago World’s Fair.

80 years ago: 1943

James Peterson is a patient at the Infirmary. • E.L. Price undergoes surgery at the infirmary. • Dennis Murphree, candidate for governor, speaks here.

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Lee announced the birth of a daughter on June 2. • Mrs. Mary Boone passes away.

60 years ago: 1963

J.B. Damron passes away in Bolton. • The engagement of Joy Ann Howard and John Hennessey is announced by Dr. and Mrs. E.E. Howard. • Carleen Smith and Robert Leggett are married on June 15. • Mrs. Dorothy Theobald is named president of the Altruss Club.

50 years ago: 1973

John D. Sadler, cartographic technician, and Buford Evans, drafting section, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, receive quality performance reviews. • Mrs. Genevieve Greenoe returns from Ocala, Fla., where she visited her granddaughter, Mrs. Wallace Strugis. • Dr. Charles R. Kolb is retiring from the Waterways Experiment Station where he is chief of the Engineering Geology Division.

40 years ago: 1983

Loren L. Miller Jr., veteran radio personality and newspaper employee, dies at his home at age 68. • Amanda Hope Ingle is 3 today. • Elizabeth Smelley is cast as the blushing Nellie Dalton in the Vicksburg Theatre Guild’s season premiere of “Gold in the Hills.”

30 years ago: 1993

The Diamond Lady, along with its floating pavilion, will form the Isle of Capri and become Vicksburg’s first casino, will begin its trip from Biloxi soon. • Public school officials are planning to spend more than $40 million for instruction, maintenance, transportation and other programs during the coming school year. • Services are held for Clora Lee Winston.

20 years ago: 2003

Several hundred well-wishers watch the Miss Mississippi parade along Washington Street in downtown. • Kathryn Florence Crain and Kevin Scott Savoy are married on June 21. • Mary Teresa Kenney Hynes dies at 88.

10 years ago: 2013

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield took to task property owners who repeatedly neglect lawn maintenance. • Despite not having a city office from which to work, Mayor-elect George Flaggs Jr. said he is working to draw investment to Vicksburg from private businesses and the state.