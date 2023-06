Pedestrian killed while crossing I-20 in Vicksburg Published 8:06 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Friday night while attempting to cross Interstate 20 eastbound.

The Vicksburg Police Department reported Donald Gray, 58, was trying to cross the roadway at approximately 11 p.m. According to reports, the incident took place near the Wisconsin Avenue overpass.

