Travis Joseph Barrett Published 11:14 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Travis Joseph Barrett passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023. He was born in Vicksburg, MS on October 17, 1995. He was 27 years old. Travis was an artist and guitarist. He loved his pastor and church family. He cherished his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Troy Keith Barrett; grandfather, James Barrett; grandmother, Joann Marshall Dornbusch; uncles, Jerald Marshall and Dennis Logan; aunt, Shawn Pruett.

He is survived by his mother, Vickie Barrett; brothers, Justin Keith Barrett and Jacob John Marshall Barrett; sister, Makensy Barrett; nieces and nephews, William Barrett, Faith Barrett, Keith Barrett, Allyson Barrett, Gracie Barrett, Jack Barrett and Kinsleigh Barrett; and numerous cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, at First Pentecostal Church with Rev. Dathan Tipton officiating the service. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dave Stokes, Joel Ashley, Brandon Stokes, Jamison Brown, Kenneth Chouccoli and Cameron Furey.