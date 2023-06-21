Old Post Files June 21, 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Sam Rels is quite ill. • Work on the new junior high school will begin soon. • Evelyn Teller is in Memphis. 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Rosa Stansburg of Vicksburg, with eight others, will be allowed $2 million of the Wendel estate. • James Harris of Jett School wins a Rotary scholarship. • Marguerite Gathright leaves to attend the Chicago World’s Fair. 

80 years ago: 1943

Albert R. Gann is commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Air Force. • H.V. Cooper is attending the National Education Association meeting in Indianapolis, Ind. 

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Long announce the birth of twin girls, Martha and Nancy. • Frank Everett is a guest speaker at the Vicksburg Lions Club luncheon meeting. 

60 years ago: 1963

H.P. McFarlin is named manager of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation Lighting Division here. • Mrs. Annie Thompson dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Joe Cunningham announce the birth of a daughter, Tecia. 

50 years ago: 1973

Louis Fields, James E. Blackburn Jr. and Kenneth Harper are admitted to practice law in Warren County. • Circuit Judge Ben Guider administers the oath. • Gail Marie Russell receives an Alexander Farrar Watkins Scholarship at Millsaps College.

40 years ago: 1983

W.J. Runyon and Sons Inc. is awarded a $3,774,324 contract to repair 17 miles of Interstate 20 from the Mississippi River Bridge to the Warren-Hinds county line. • Lloyd Nevels dies at age 90. • Odell T. Barlow is chosen Woman of the Year by the Vicksburg District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. 

30 years ago: 1993

Julie McKenna Asher dies. • Col. Stanley G. Phernambucq assumes the command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District during a formal ceremony at Battlefield Mall. • Joshua Whitam celebrates his fourth birthday. 

20 years ago: 2003

Charles “Bubba” Hanks is named principal at Vicksburg Intermediate School and Cedric Magee is named principal at Redwood Elementary. • Longtime Rotarian Harry Gillespie celebrates his 98th birthday. • Jesse Johnson is named head boys basketball coach at Warren Central. 

10 years ago: 2013

Warren County Youth Court Judge Johnny Price wants increased cooperation between the Vicksburg Warren School District and the youth court. • A proposed budget for the 2013-14 school year shows the Vicksburg Warren School District running a $962, 237 deficit if changes to staffing are not made immediately. 

More News

Silver Alert for Utica Man canceled

Mighty ‘Sip Reunion billed for July Fourth weekend

Civil rights icon James Meredith walking against violence in Vicksburg

Catfish Row Museum announces Summer Cooking Series beginning with Dr. Kathy Starr

Print Article