Old Post Files June 21, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Sam Rels is quite ill. • Work on the new junior high school will begin soon. • Evelyn Teller is in Memphis.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Rosa Stansburg of Vicksburg, with eight others, will be allowed $2 million of the Wendel estate. • James Harris of Jett School wins a Rotary scholarship. • Marguerite Gathright leaves to attend the Chicago World’s Fair.

80 years ago: 1943

Albert R. Gann is commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Air Force. • H.V. Cooper is attending the National Education Association meeting in Indianapolis, Ind.

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Long announce the birth of twin girls, Martha and Nancy. • Frank Everett is a guest speaker at the Vicksburg Lions Club luncheon meeting.

60 years ago: 1963

H.P. McFarlin is named manager of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation Lighting Division here. • Mrs. Annie Thompson dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Joe Cunningham announce the birth of a daughter, Tecia.

50 years ago: 1973

Louis Fields, James E. Blackburn Jr. and Kenneth Harper are admitted to practice law in Warren County. • Circuit Judge Ben Guider administers the oath. • Gail Marie Russell receives an Alexander Farrar Watkins Scholarship at Millsaps College.

40 years ago: 1983

W.J. Runyon and Sons Inc. is awarded a $3,774,324 contract to repair 17 miles of Interstate 20 from the Mississippi River Bridge to the Warren-Hinds county line. • Lloyd Nevels dies at age 90. • Odell T. Barlow is chosen Woman of the Year by the Vicksburg District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

30 years ago: 1993

Julie McKenna Asher dies. • Col. Stanley G. Phernambucq assumes the command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District during a formal ceremony at Battlefield Mall. • Joshua Whitam celebrates his fourth birthday.

20 years ago: 2003

Charles “Bubba” Hanks is named principal at Vicksburg Intermediate School and Cedric Magee is named principal at Redwood Elementary. • Longtime Rotarian Harry Gillespie celebrates his 98th birthday. • Jesse Johnson is named head boys basketball coach at Warren Central.

10 years ago: 2013

Warren County Youth Court Judge Johnny Price wants increased cooperation between the Vicksburg Warren School District and the youth court. • A proposed budget for the 2013-14 school year shows the Vicksburg Warren School District running a $962, 237 deficit if changes to staffing are not made immediately.