Warren County Land Records June 12 to June 19 Published 10:29 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period June 12 to June 19.

Warranty Deeds

*Ronald L. Andrews and Sharon Gamble Andrews to Natalie Steed Elwart, Lot 21, Chapel Hill Subdivision.

Email newsletter signup

*Kristen Renee Beamon and Walter Beamon Jr. to Rose Woodson, Lot Unnumbered, Fair Hill No. 3.

*Richard Glen White and Leigh G. White to Corey Nicholas Cantin, Lot 38, Lakeland Village.

*Frances Blake Perkins to Delta Bluff Dirt LLC, Part of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Larry Donerson to Thelma Williams Donerson, Lots 120 and 121, Hawley.

*Perry Real Estate LLC to Ruben E. Evans, Lot 27, Enchanted Hills No. 3.

*Matthew Williams Glasscott and Erin Marie Glasscott to Elliott Wratten and Cassie Wratten, Lot 161, Oak Park No. 3.

*Wanda Hobkirk to Christine J. Presson, Lot 84, Warrenton Heights.

*Shawn C. Hubbard to Darryl Lewis and Pamela Newton, Part of Section 39, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Thomas P. Setser to Jerry L. McMorris and Jane McKinney, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Green Estates LLC to BankPlus, Lot 64-H, Sylvan Flats.

*Ashton Greene and Misty A. Green to BankPlus Loan Operations, Lot 27 and Lot 58-H, Sylvan Flats.

*Joe E. Channell Jr. to Cadence Bank, Part of North ½ of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Rose Woodson to Cadence Bank, Lot Unnumbered, Fair Hill No. 3.

*Corey Nicholas Cantin and Shelby Marie Cantin to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 38, Lakeland Village.

*Angela Chiplin to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 3 and 4, Century.

*Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Block 1, Lot 1, Ash Meadows Subdivision.

*Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Block 1, Lot 2, Ash Meadows Subdivision.

*Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Block 1, Lot 3, Ash Meadows Subdivision.

*Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Block 1, Lot 4, Ash Meadows Subdivision.

*Delta Bluff Dirt LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Natalie Steed Elwart to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 21, Chapel Hill Subdivision.

*Donald C. Embry and Emily T. Embry to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ruben E. Evans to Mortgage Research Center LLC to Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 27, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

*Chance R. Jilbert and Ashley L. Jilbert to Secretary of Housing and Development, Part of Section 18 Choctaw District, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 19 Choctaw District, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Landon Michael Kraemer and Lauren Kraemer to Mississippi Home Corporation, Block A, Lot 25, Marion Park No. 3.

*Darryl Lewis and Pamela Newton to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 39, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Angela DaQuilla Stuart and David Christopher Stuart to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 42, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Elliott Wratten and Cassie Wratten to SWBC Mortgage Corporation, Lot 161, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

Marriage Licenses

*Mario Diego Saldana, 18, Mississippi, to Samantha Marie Jenkins, 26, Mississippi.

*Alexander Samuel Walker, 27, Mississippi, to Bridgette Nicole Foy, 26, Louisiana.

*Philip Jamar Nix, 34, California, to Roberta LeShonda Higgins, 29, Mississippi.