SURRATT: This July Fourth will offer more than fireworks Published 4:00 am Friday, June 23, 2023

It’s hard to believe that the Fourth of July will be on us in less than two weeks; actually, it’s a week from this coming Tuesday.

It seems like it was just last week we were observing Memorial Day and I was sitting in my living room watching the Indianapolis 500 and binge-watching war movies on the TV. Earlier this week we observed the first official day of summer. I’ve read that time seems to go by faster as we get older, and I guess there’s some truth in that, although I’m betting whoever reached that theory never sat through a discussion of insurance at a city council meeting or listened to DNA testimony during a trial. If they had gone through those experiences I’m sure they would revise their theory.

But back to summer and the Fourth of July — especially the Fourth.

The coming holiday weekend is a bit more interesting than what kind of displays we’ll be seeing during the annual fireworks show. This Fourth of July marks the 160th anniversary of the surrender of Vicksburg to the Union Army, ending Maj. Gen. Ulysses Grant’s 47-day siege and giving the Union a major victory in the West. The Fourth also marks the Confederate withdrawal from Gettysburg, giving the Union another major victory, which I’m sure will be observed in Pennsylvania but for the purposes of this column, I’m sticking to home.

This Fourth of July weekend will feature several events at the Vicksburg National Military Park and the Old Court House Museum related to the Civil War and the siege and programs and displays at local museums.

The Military Park will feature live cannon firings and a program by Company C of the 45th Illinois Infantry, a reenactment group that will give visitors a look at life in the Union Army. There will also be a program involving the last 24 hours of the siege. The Old Court House Museum will also feature reenactors and other programs related to the siege and the Civil War.

This is a good chance for residents to get out and learn the history of their county and city and how a pivotal battle fought in this area 160 years ago had an impact on a conflict and the country’s future.

I tend to harp a lot about history in my columns, but we need to realize the importance of history to our community and our economy.

The rock group Starship wrote a song, “We Built This City (on Rock and Roll).” When we consider Vicksburg, this city was built on history. History is what draws the tourists who visit the Military Park, stay in our hotels and eat in our restaurants. It brings the cruise boats that bring the tourists who spend money in our shops. But more importantly, our history defines who we are and we need to learn and appreciate it.

So on the July Fourth weekend, spend some time with the family learning (or re-learning) your history.

