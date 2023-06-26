Late-night storms, high winds, cause damage in Warren County Published 11:41 am Monday, June 26, 2023

A line of thunderstorms with rain and high winds with gusts reaching 76 mph passed through the Warren County area late Sunday and early Monday, toppling some trees and causing power outages in some sections of the county.

“We have a few trees down and we’ve got a few power outages,” Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said. “We have a tree on a house and power lines in the 7000 block of Highway 80. We had a vehicle get mixed up with power lines on Oak Ridge Road and new (U.S.) 61.”

Victoria Love, an Entergy customer service representative, said 554 customers are without power in scattered outages across Vicksburg as of Monday at 11 a.m.

“We have crews out working and doing damage assessments,” Love said. She said an estimate of when power will be restored has not been determined, pending completion of the assessments.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said no county roads were blocked and deputies were directing cars around the utility crews as they repaired lines.

Meteorologist Christopher Rainer with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson said the area remained under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday morning, adding most of the severe weather was south of Vicksburg in Concordia Parish, La., and Natchez, “So you guys are in the clear as far as any severe storms.”

Rainer said the forecast for the rest of the week is hot temperatures with heat indexes in the triple digits.

He said there is the possibility for “pop-up showers” Tuesday and Wednesday “but heat will remain the main concern.”

