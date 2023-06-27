Milton Grover, Jr. Published 1:41 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Milton Grover, Jr., a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Thursday, June 22 following a brief illness. He was 72. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Clara W. Grover, Sr. He is survived by his two daughters Kristy Grover and Marcy Kimble both of Vicksburg; his sisters, Clara Spates and Mildred Martin of Vicksburg, Earlene Grover of CA and a grandson Daniel Butler, Jr. of Vicksburg and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 1 graveside in the Cedar Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Johnny L. Williams officiating.