Ballpark shooting incident caught on video; Vicksburg police say kids weren’t target

Published 1:17 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

A still shot from a Facebook video capturing the shooting incident at Fuzzy Johnson Park on Wednesday. (Video by Racquell Hasty)

Children playing baseball and spectators at Vicksburg’s Fuzzy Johnson Park on Mission 66 were left running for their lives Wednesday night when approximately nine gunshots were fired at the park’s basketball court.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting was contained to the basketball court and the children on the baseball field were not targeted.

“I think a lot of parents are concerned about their kids going over there to play baseball,” Jones said. “We are taking safety measures for the kids. We want them to be able to enjoy playing baseball and enjoy the rest of their summer.”

Those safety measures include closing the Fuzzy Johnson basketball courts from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and stationing one of the department’s portable cameras and an officer at the park.

Investigators recovered spent rounds at the scene. A few hours later, officers were called to an address on Sky Farm Avenue where they made one arrest and discovered a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.

“It was found later that (the Sky Farm Avenue call) had something to do with a verbal argument that had taken place, and possibly something to do with the shots that were fired on Mission 66.”

At approximately 11 p.m., Vicksburg Police officers were called to the 2500 block of Drummond Street, where a second arrest was made. Jones said this arrest was also possibly connected to the Fuzzy Johnson Park shooting incident.

The identities of those arrested were not yet available, pending their initial appearances in court.

