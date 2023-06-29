Game Plan Published 3:53 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com.

Softball fundraiser

The 8U Misfits youth softball team is hosting a spaghetti fundraiser July 8 at The Moose Lodge, 2100 Fisher Ferry Road. Plates are $10 each and can be picked up from noon to 4 p.m. There will also be a silent auction.

For more information, call 601-831-4439 or 601-218-9783.

VWSD Hall of Fame

Nominations for the Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 are open until July 10.

Email newsletter signup

Nomination packets can be picked up in the VWSD Athletics Office at 1500 Mission 66, or downloaded under the “Athletics and Activities” tab on the Vicksburg Warren School District website at vwsd.org.

Completed applications can be scanned and emailed to athletic secretary Priscilla Berry at pberry@vwsd.org, or dropped off at the VWSD Athletics Office.

Warren County Open

Clear Creek Golf Course will host the 2023 Warren County Open on July 29 and 30.

The 36-hole stroke play event is open to residents and non-residents of Warren County, and will have divisions for senior (ages 56-69), super senior (70-79) and grand senior (80 and over) golfers as well as the championship division for golfers 55 and under.

The entry fee is $150 for Clear Creek pass holders and $160 for non-pass holders. A practice round, range balls, shared cart, lunch both days, drinks and snacks are included.

The fee is payable in cash only on the day of the tournament, although all golfers must register by noon on July 28. Registration can be done in person at the Clear Creek clubhouse or by calling 601-638-9395.

The tournament will also serve as the Clear Creek Club Championship for those participants who are Clear Creek members. The top finishers among club members will qualify for the Warren County Cup competition in August against the Vicksburg Country Club all-stars.

Malcolm Butler Football Camp

Registration is open for the 9th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp.

The camp is scheduled for July 22 at Vicksburg High School’s Memorial Stadium, from 7:30 a.m. to noon. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. Online registration is available through eventbrite.com

The camp is split into two separate formats based on age. The Malcolm and Me camp is for children in grades 1-6, and features less intense drills. The Malcolm Butler Football Camp is for grades 7-12 and features more football-oriented instruction from camp staff and coaches.

The camp is hosted by Malcolm Butler, a Vicksburg native who played seven seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots. He will be joined by Vicksburg High coaches and college players and coaches as instructors.

The camp is sponsored by the United Way of West Central Mississippi, Nike and BSN Sports.

For more information, email Cedric Tillman at cedrictillman06@gmail.com.

St. Al cheer camp

St. Aloysius will host its Cheer and Flashette Kiddie Camp on Aug. 12. The camp is for children in grades K-6, and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $75. For more information, call 601-636-2256.

Adult softball league

Registration is now open for Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi’s adult softball league. The season will last for eight weeks, from July 10 to Sept. 8, with a tournament at the end of the season. There will be both co-ed and men’s leagues. Co-ed teams must have a minimum of three women.

Both leagues will follow USSSA rules for bats and balls, have a three-home run limit per inning, and 70-foot bases with a 50-foot pitching distance.

The entry fee is $250 per team. The league champion will receive a $500 prize and two bats, based on a minimum of 10 teams in the league.

For more information or to register, visit play.sfpvicksburg.com.

VWAA fall baseball

Registration is now open for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association fall baseball league at Sports Force Parks. The season will begin Nov. 7 and continue for five weeks until Dec. 15. No games will be played on Thanksgiving week.

The registration fee is $65 for teeball leagues and $85 for baseball leagues. The registration deadline is Sept. 8.

Player jerseys and hats are included with the registration fee, and all children who register will get a free kids meal from league sponsor Chick-fil-A.

For more information, visit sfpvicksburg.com or call 601-429-6320.

Camp Tanglewood Scramble

The Camp Tanglewood 4-Man Scramble golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Clear Creek Golf Course. The event is a fundraiser for the organization’s special needs super hunt.

The entry fee is $400 per team and includes green fees, carts and lunch. There will be tee times beginning at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m..

There are cash prizes for the winning teams, with a first-place payout of $1,600 based on a full field of 36 teams. There will be other prizes for the longest drive and closes to the hole, as well as a 50-50 raffle and other raffles.

To register or for more information, contact Jay Hodges at 601-618-9222; or Adam Logue at 601-218-1592 or Adam.Logue601@gmail.com.

Michelob Ultra Golf Scramble

The Michelob Ultra Father’s Day Weekend Scramble has been rescheduled for Nov. 4 and 5 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The format for the tournament is a two-man scramble with a shotgun start in the first round; and four-ball with tee time starts in the second.

The entry fee is $140 for Clear Creek pass holders and $160 for non-pass holders, and is payable in cash only. The fee includes a practice round, mulligans, lunch both days, and drinks and snacks on the course. There will be prizes for closest to the pin and to the tournament winners.

The tournament is open to the first 60 teams to register. For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.