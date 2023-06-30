Photo Gallery: Senior Scramble at Clear Creek Golf Course

Published 4:20 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Clear Creek Golf Course hosted its weekly Senior Scramble tournament on Thursday morning. A total of 24 golfers, split into six four-person teams, competed and three teams tied for first place with matching scores of 61.

The teams of Plas McAdory, Bud White, John Nelson and John Torrey; Johnnie Baker, Chris Wells, Joy Holder and Frank Conner; and Wayne Jones, Michael Ellis, Mike Tanner and Terry Wetzel were the winners.

The Senior Scramble is held each week, normally on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. It is open to all golfers 50 and older. To register or for more information, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395 or visit the course’s Facebook page.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author

