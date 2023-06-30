Photo Gallery: Senior Scramble at Clear Creek Golf Course Published 4:20 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Clear Creek Golf Course hosted its weekly Senior Scramble tournament on Thursday morning. A total of 24 golfers, split into six four-person teams, competed and three teams tied for first place with matching scores of 61.

The teams of Plas McAdory, Bud White, John Nelson and John Torrey; Johnnie Baker, Chris Wells, Joy Holder and Frank Conner; and Wayne Jones, Michael Ellis, Mike Tanner and Terry Wetzel were the winners.

The Senior Scramble is held each week, normally on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. It is open to all golfers 50 and older. To register or for more information, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395 or visit the course’s Facebook page.

