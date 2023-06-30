Photo Gallery: Senior Scramble at Clear Creek Golf Course
Published 4:20 pm Friday, June 30, 2023
1 of 9
Plas McAdory reacts to missing a putt on the eighth hole during Clear Creek Golf Course's weekly Senior Scramble on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jimmy Stabler holds a tee between his teeth while walking off the green during Clear Creek Golf Course's weekly Senior Scramble on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Mike Brown chips onto the green during Clear Creek Golf Course's weekly Senior Scramble on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicki Hall hits a tee shot during Clear Creek Golf Course's weekly Senior Scramble on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
John Nelson rolls a putt toward the hole on the eighth green during Clear Creek Golf Course's weekly Senior Scramble on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Johnnie Baker follows through on a shot during Clear Creek Golf Course's weekly Senior Scramble on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Johnnie Baker uses a rangefinder to check the distance to the hole during Clear Creek Golf Course's weekly Senior Scramble on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Joy Holder hits a shot from the fairway during Clear Creek Golf Course's weekly Senior Scramble on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Lloyd Clark watches his tee shot during Clear Creek Golf Course's weekly Senior Scramble on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Clear Creek Golf Course hosted its weekly Senior Scramble tournament on Thursday morning. A total of 24 golfers, split into six four-person teams, competed and three teams tied for first place with matching scores of 61.
The teams of Plas McAdory, Bud White, John Nelson and John Torrey; Johnnie Baker, Chris Wells, Joy Holder and Frank Conner; and Wayne Jones, Michael Ellis, Mike Tanner and Terry Wetzel were the winners.
The Senior Scramble is held each week, normally on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. It is open to all golfers 50 and older. To register or for more information, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395 or visit the course’s Facebook page.
About Ernest Bowker
Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.
More by Ernest