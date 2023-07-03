Former Mississippi State star Brent Rooker named to AL all-star team Published 11:39 am Monday, July 3, 2023

OAKLAND — After playing for four teams in his first four seasons in the major leagues, former Mississippi State star Brent Rooker has finally found a home — and success — with the Oakland Athletics.

Rooker was selected to the American League all-star team on Sunday, the latest highlight in a breakout season. Rooker was voted in by his fellow players as a designated hitter. He leads Oakland with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs, and is batting .243 with an .816 OPS in 72 games.

Rooker homered in an 8-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, a two-run shot in the eighth inning that traveled 441 feet.

“To be completely transparent, I never allowed myself to think I can make an All-Star team, so this is even shocking for me,” Rooker said. “It’s overwhelming. To go out and achieve something I never really considered to be possible until right now, it’s a cool feeling, for sure.”

A moment Brent Rooker will never forget 🥹 pic.twitter.com/r6dNcDftkK — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 2, 2023

Rooker was a first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2017 following his outstanding college career at Mississippi State.

He reached the majors in 2020, but struggled to stay there. He was traded twice and played in only 81 games over his first three seasons with the Twins, San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals. He also spent time in the minors during all three seasons.

The A’s claimed Rooker off of outright waivers during the offseason. He earned a roster spot in spring training and has played well even as Oakland is in the midst of a historically awful season. The A’s are 23-63, one of the worst records in major league history to this point.

Over the month of April, however, Rooker hit .358 with a 1.262 OPS. His nine homers were one shy of Mark McGwire’s franchise record of 11 in 1997. Rooker also won the American League Player of the Week award in late April.

“His bat carried him to the All-Star Game,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “He was one of the hottest hitters for a month’s time frame, and it led to the players rightfully honoring him. … The perseverance and grit that it took for Rook to get to where he’s at right now, he’s emotional about it, as he should be.”

Among his early-season homers was one off of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Rooker said he keeps a photo of that moment in his locker and plans to ask the two-way superstar to sign it at the all-star game as

a keepsake.

“I’m going to approach him very humbly and try to get him to sign it,” Rooker said. “That’s something I would love to have forever. If there’s anybody doubting that he is the best baseball player of all time, I don’t really know why.”