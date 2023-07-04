Fourth of July Celebration Concludes Mighty ‘Sip Reunion Weekend

Published 8:00 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

The City of Vicksburg Fourth of July Fireworks Show in downtown Vicksburg, Miss., Saturday, Jul 04, 2020. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

Vicksburg concludes its July Fourth holiday and Mighty ‘Sip Reunion festivities with watermelon slices, The Chill and a fireworks display with several watch party locations.

Today’s Events:

  • July 4 display at Old Court House Museum from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Surrender displays at Vicksburg Civil War Museum from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Watermelon slices at Old Depot Museum from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Cookout and fireworks watch party at Duff Green from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • The Chill live performance at Old Depot Museum from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

