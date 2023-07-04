Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Vicksburg Swim Association member Jack Stanley won five events at the State Games of Mississippi youth swim meet on June 16.

Stanley won the 9-10-year-olds’ boys’ 100 meter individual medley with a time of 1 minute, 31.70 seconds; the 100 freestyle in 1:18.56; the 50 breaststroke in 51.84 seconds; the 50 butterfly in 45.52 seconds; and the 100 backstroke in 1:34.13.

He also was on the boys’ 200 freestyle relay team that finished second. Luke Larson, Jacob Byrd and Ashtin Wallace were also on the team.

