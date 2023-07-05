Deputy Vicksburg District commander promoted to lieutenant colonel Published 5:06 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Maj. Russell “Rocky” Streif, deputy district commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel during a ceremony at the district’s headquarters.

District Commander Col. Christopher Klein promoted Streif and commended him for his demonstrated excellence throughout his career, and his potential to excel and lead in the future.

Streif’s five sons, Graham, Anthony, Jameson, Shepard and Lincoln, pinned his new rank. Also in attendance were his wife, Christen, parents, in-laws and a crowd of friends and co-workers.

Streif began his career with the USACE Memphis District as a project manager.

After assignment to the USACE, Streif became the Brigade Engineer and Chief of Plans for the 2nd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum. Following his time on Brigade staff, he served as the Operations Officer and later Executive Officer for the 41st Engineer Battalion.

Streif is a U.S. Army Command and General Staff College graduate, Ranger School, Sapper Leader Course, Engineer Captain’s Career Course, Engineer Basic Officer Leader Course, Airborne School and Air Assault School.

He holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Alaska-Anchorage, a Master of Business Administration from Webster University in St. Louis, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Memphis. He is a Certified Project Management Professional.

His military awards and decorations include the Combat Action Badge, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal ( four Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Achievement Medal ( two Oak Leaf Clusters), Meritorious Unit Citation and Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The Vicksburg District is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.