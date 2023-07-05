John Smith Jr. Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

OLIVE BRANCH- Funeral services for John Smith, Jr., 68, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Cary.

The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Pastor Travis Gully will be officiating the services. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mr. Smith died on June 30, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Email newsletter signup