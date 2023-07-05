Old Post Files July 5, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Clarence Eames is ill with malarial fever. • Mrs. R.W. Grant entertains friends at Yokena. • Andrew Jenne dies at Magee.

Email newsletter signup

90 years ago: 1933

Lydia Herberger returns from the Chicago World’s Fair. • Shirley Rose undergoes an appendectomy here.

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. R.C. Stone of Yokena is injured in an automobile accident. • Pvt. and Mrs. Joseph Arenz depart after a visit to the relatives in Waltersville. • Corp. Duane Bladwin and Pvt. William Kleinman arrived safely overseas.

70 years ago: 1953

Col. and Mrs. George Dixon leave for Washington, D.C. where he has been assigned to the office of the Chief of Engineers. • Mr. and Mrs. George Cronia announce the birth of a daughter, Kathryn, on July 3.

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Knapp Jr. of Starkville, announce the birth of a daughter, Sharon, on July 13. • William Barnett receives his second lieutenant’s commission as a member of the 412th Engineer Brigade here.

50 years ago: 1973

Betty Sale and Sue Wilson tie with 8 points each to win the Catfight Tournament at Vicksburg Country Club. • Charles Richard Ellerbe and Eva Marie Kettner are married on July 6.

40 years ago: 1983

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department reports 136 narcotics arrests during the last year and destruction of marijuana and other drugs with an estimated street value of $12 million. • Amanda Faynell Gainey is three. • John R. McLeod announced his candidacy for District 1 constable.

30 years ago: 1993

A record 6.35 inches of rain fell on Vicksburg in just a few hours and flooded homes throughout the city. • A new building for vehicle mobility research will allow the Waterways Experiment Station to consolidate many offices scattered through other buildings. • Reginald A. Curtis, Utica resident, dies. • John T. Gilmore III celebrates his fourth birthday.

20 years ago: 2003

Divers and engineers contracted by the Mississippi Department of Transportation inspect the Mississippi 465 bridge for damage after flash-flooding. • U.S. Census Bureau data shows Vicksburg’s population down by 181 people and Warren County down by 201 people. • A Ridgeland man fights off an armed robber in the parking lot of the Isle of Capri Casino. • Joseph Samuel Price dies July 10.

10 years ago: 2013

Tourists and locals alike crowded downtown Vicksburg throughout the day and night, not only to celebrate the Fourth of July, but to commemorate the sesquicentennial anniversary of the end of the Siege of Vicksburg. • Vicksburg resident, Gabriel Riveros, finished second in the boys 14 to 15-year-olds’ division at the Sonny Andrews Invitational golf tournament in Cleveland.