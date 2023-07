James A. Federick Published 11:08 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Funeral services for Mr. James A. Federick will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Tallulah, Louisiana, with Father Bill Echols officiating.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Silver Cross Cemetery in Tallulah under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.

