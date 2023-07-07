Army Corps repairs river model at Lower Mississippi River Museum
Published 2:58 pm Friday, July 7, 2023
Individuals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District from the Plant Section assisted with the repair of the river model at the Lower Mississippi River Museum so that it was up and running for the Fourth of July.
The team worked to install a new pump, pressure wash the sumps, and pump existing water out of the model. The model had been having technical problems since March.
Personnel that assisted in the operation are:
- Ronnie Mackey
- Huey Mace
- Larry Banks
- Michael Wesley
- James Halford
- Joe Adams
- Matobby Burks
- Jimmy Grace
- Bennie Montgomery
- Fred Allen