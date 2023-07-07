Army Corps repairs river model at Lower Mississippi River Museum Published 2:58 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Individuals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District from the Plant Section assisted with the repair of the river model at the Lower Mississippi River Museum so that it was up and running for the Fourth of July.

The team worked to install a new pump, pressure wash the sumps, and pump existing water out of the model. The model had been having technical problems since March.

Personnel that assisted in the operation are:

Ronnie Mackey

Huey Mace

Larry Banks

Michael Wesley

James Halford

Joe Adams

Matobby Burks

Jimmy Grace

Bennie Montgomery

Fred Allen

Email newsletter signup