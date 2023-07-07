Solly’s Hot Tamales closing for two months while owner battles cancer Published 3:33 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Customers at Solly’s Hot Tamales, 1921 Washington St., have one more day to enjoy Jewel McCain’s fresh-made tamales before the restaurant closes for two months.

McCain, who has Stage 3 ovarian cancer, said she will begin chemotherapy next week and needs to take time from her business to heal from the aggressive treatment.

“The only reason I’m closing is the side effects of chemo and it’s making it hard to work right now,” McCain said. “I need to stop, take a break, and let my body heal.”

McCain said she is optimistic the restaurant will reopen in two months’ time, but the closure might be extended if she needs more time to recuperate.

The most heartwarming thing, she said, has been the support she’s received from her friends and customers since her diagnosis.

“Let my customers and friends and family and everybody that has sent prayers and best wishes that I appreciate them deeply, and I am overwhelmed with how many people have reached out,” McCain said. “With their love and support, they’re getting me through this.”

Solly’s Hot Tamales is “going out with a bang” on Saturday, she said. They will open at 10:30 a.m. and stay open until the tamales are gone.