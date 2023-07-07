Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent club holding 48th banquet

Published 1:43 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

By John Surratt

Former Vicksburg residents are returning home for the weekend as the Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club holds its 48th annual Awards Dinner Dance Banquet on Saturday at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

“We’ve got 16 kids who we’re giving $500 scholarships,” club president Willie Glasper said. “We’ve also got the Humanitarian of the Year, Business of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I’m excited about this year, especially. This is our 48th year of recognizing the community of Vicksburg, Miss.,” Glasper added. “We have some out-of-towners coming; the numbers are not as great as they used to be. We’re trying t get the young people involved in this because it’s basically about helping them.”

He said some students who have received scholarships in previous years come back to make donations and give scholarships.

The banquet is at 7 p.m. in rooms 1 and 2 at the convention center.

Organized in 1975, the Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club has helped the community by providing assistance to people with things like utility bills and rent assistance as well as scholarships to students.

