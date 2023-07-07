VWSD athletes get free physicals from Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center
Published 2:32 pm Friday, July 7, 2023
Warren Central football players wait inside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on South Frontage Road to receive their physicals. More than 250 high school athletes from the Vicksburg Warren School District received free physicals at the clinic. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)
The staff at Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on South Frontage Road gathers together for a photo after providing physicals to athletes in the Vicksburg Warren School District on June 29. More than 250 athletes from the VWSD received free physicals at the clinic. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central football players stand outside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on South Frontage Road on June 29 as they wait to receive their physicals. More than 250 high school athletes from the Vicksburg Warren School District received free physicals at the clinic. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)
More than 250 high school athletes from the Vicksburg Warren School District received free physicals at Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on June 29.
The clinic on South Frontage Road partnered with the school district to provide the health screenings, which are required for all athletes who participate in a sport or activity in the Mississippi High School Activities Association and Mid-South Association of Independent Schools.