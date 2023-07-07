VWSD athletes get free physicals from Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center Published 2:32 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

More than 250 high school athletes from the Vicksburg Warren School District received free physicals at Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on June 29.

The clinic on South Frontage Road partnered with the school district to provide the health screenings, which are required for all athletes who participate in a sport or activity in the Mississippi High School Activities Association and Mid-South Association of Independent Schools.

