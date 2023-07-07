VWSD athletes get free physicals from Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center

Published 2:32 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

More than 250 high school athletes from the Vicksburg Warren School District received free physicals at Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on June 29.

The clinic on South Frontage Road partnered with the school district to provide the health screenings, which are required for all athletes who participate in a sport or activity in the Mississippi High School Activities Association and Mid-South Association of Independent Schools.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More Sports

Former Mississippi State coach McCray-Penson dies at age 51

Johnson makes his mark with LSU’s championship run

Who’s Hot

Mississippi State football legend Johnie Cooks dies

Print Article