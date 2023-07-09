Old Post Files: July 9, 1923-2023 Published 8:00 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

100 years ago: 1923

Capt. Billy King celebrated his 77th birthday. • Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Gardham had a narrow escape from being burned to death in a fire at their home.

90 years ago: 1933

Mr. and Mrs. Marion Burns returned from Holly Bluff. • Mr. and Mrs. W.N. Perry and daughter of Chattanooga were the guests of Mr. and Mrs. S.E. Treanor.

80 years ago: 1943

Joseph Harris was a patient at the Sanitarium. • Capt. and Mrs. Franklin LaHatte were here visiting relatives. • Tech. Sgt. John Bute was here from his Florida base.

70 years ago: 1953

Services were held for R.E. Griffing. • Colline Peterson passed away. • Floyd C. Fife, former resident, died in Tampa, Fla.

60 years ago: 1963

James Minton Jr. 18-year-old Warren County resident drown in the Mississippi River while attempting to rescue a friend. • Samuel D. Ray of Utica died. • Mr. and Mrs. Fred Jacoby celebrated their 50th anniversary. • Mr. and Mrs. John C. Stramm Jr., Carter, Story and Lauri were vacationing in Biloxi and Florida.

50 years ago: 1973

A Warren County student, Charles King III, was a recipient of the C.M. Gooch Scholarship to Delta State College for the 1973-74 academic year. • Chester Masterson of the Civic League’s Jaycees and Chuck Lewis of the Industrial League’s Coca-Cola team were announced as the batting champions of the year.

40 years ago: 1983

Elmer Lee Ferguson Sr. died. • Paul Barnes of Vicksburg was scheduled for an appearance on the nationally known country music broadcast “The Louisiana Hayride.” • Tricot Moore, 6, was severely burned in a morning fire at his home. Other victims were 14-year-old Michelle Moore, Ponika Moore, age 1-and-a-half, and Antonia Moore, 4.

30 years ago: 1993

Col. Bruce Howard assumed the command of the Corps of Engineers research and development laboratory from Col. Leonard Hassell, who will be the command environmental engineer for the U.S. Army in Europe. • Test scores for public school students in Warren County fell below the Mississippi average in five of nine areas.

20 years ago: 2003

Bids for the roofing and exterior renovations for the Old Court House Museum were between $300,000 and $600,000 higher than expected. • A jewel box with $9,500 in jewelry was reported stolen from a house on Lakeside Drive. • Otha W. Ray died July 13.

10 years ago: 2013

Mayor Flaggs wanted to replace police and fire chiefs. • PCA new coaches Wayne Lynch and Chris Mixon aimed high.