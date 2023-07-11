Louis A. Miles Sr.

Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

Mr. Louis A. Miles Sr. passed away on July 8, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, MS. He was 83.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on July 14, at King David #1  Baptist Church with the Reverend Dr. James Archer officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on July 13 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Friday at the church from noon until the hour of the service.

