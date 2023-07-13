Michelle Denise Stampley Published 2:07 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Ms. Michelle Denise Stampley passed away on July 10 at her home. She was 51.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17, at Jackson Street Baptist Church, with the Rev. Trollars Moore officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 16, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home, from 2 to 5 p.m. with the family present from 4 to 5 p.m. Visitation will also take place on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.