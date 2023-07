US Army Corps Of Engineers releases online links to Yazoo Backwater information Published 11:17 am Monday, July 17, 2023

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ERDC), has recently released a link to updates for the Yazoo Backwater Area Project.

Updates to it and other projects around the state can be found online at www.mvk.usace.army.mil.

A direct link to the Yazoo Backwater Area Project can be found here.

