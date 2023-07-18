Thompson announces $2,250,000 awarded to Hinds Community College-Utica Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced Tuesday that the National Science Foundation has awarded $2,250,000 to Hinds Community College-Utica.

This project, entitled “Implementation Project: Establishing a Cohesive Community College STEM-Institutional Transformation Academy (STEM-UP Academy Phase III)” is under the direction of Willa Russell.

This project at Hinds Community College’s Utica campus seeks to address persistence in STEM fields. According to a release from Thompson, the lack of diversity in STEM is compounded by barriers to educational equity, resources and socioeconomic disparities impacting the African American community.

Email newsletter signup

The goal of this project is to increase students’ completion of degrees in STEM by developing bridges that support students’ matriculation at each educational level.

This project aims to support the critical transitions from K-12 to four-year institutions.

Faculty and staff will engage in career enhancements key to the successful implementation of STEM and Career Technical pathways.

This project is significant in its focus on developing persistence and higher degree attainment for HBCU students entering a community college.