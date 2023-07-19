Vicksburg Wendy’s manager receives national recognition

Published 10:51 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Sheri Hernton, General Manager for the Wendy’s restaurant located at 4207 E. Clay St. was recently recognized as one of the Top 200 General Managers for 2022 by The Wendy’s Company.

This distinction places Hernton among the top of all Wendy’s restaurant General Managers throughout the United States and Canada.

“We are absolutely thrilled for Sheri,” said Brian McDaniel, COO for Carlisle, franchisee of The Wendy’s Company. “Sheri is so deserving of this recognition; she is loved and respected by all her team and guests. … All 11 of these individuals represent the very best of Wendy’s and Carlisle.”

General Managers from the entire Wendy’s global network of more than 7,000 restaurants were evaluated against set criteria, such as customer satisfaction scores and customer count growth.

The Top 200 were selected by a committee comprised of franchisees and company leadership.

