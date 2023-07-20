Hyde-Smith votes to advance bill funding Army Corps works in Mississippi Published 2:35 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) voted Thursday with the Senate Appropriations Committee to advance a FY2024 appropriations bill that includes more than $185.7 million for specifically-authorized U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects and activities in Mississippi.

The committee voted 29-0 to advance the FY2024 Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act, which funds the Army Corps, Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Department of Energy defense and nondefense programs, as well as independent agencies like the Delta Regional Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission.

“The Army Corps presence in Mississippi is significant and that is reflected in the recommendations we’ve made in this bill. Harbors, ports, levees, and water and wastewater infrastructure in our state warrant these expenditures,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee.

“The Senate bill also makes up for important work that was either omitted from or inadequately budgeted for in the administration’s budget plan,” she added. “I look forward to full Senate consideration of this legislation.”

The measure is now available for consideration by the full Senate.

Projects of local interest include:

$43.7 million was designated to continue the construction of improvements on the major flood control projects (Delta Headwaters, Yazoo Backwater and Upper Yazoo).

Monies were also designated for dredging at the Vicksburg Harbor

Research and development activities that will largely take place at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg.