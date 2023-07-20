Photo Gallery: Flashing forward to football season
St. Aloysius football player Pierson Smith runs through a defensive drill during practice on Wednesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius football player Emerson Blackburn, left, works against Holden Davidson during a drill in practice on Wednesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius football players, from left, Mason Penley, Brady Harrell and Malachi Cox catch their breath during practice on Wednesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius football player Slade Lyons runs through a defensive line drill during practice on Wednesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius quarterback Carson Smith throws a pass during practice on Wednesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius football player Holden Davidson catches a pass during practice on Wednesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
The St. Aloysius Flashes have spent the entire summer preparing for the 2023 football season, but are about to kick it into the next gear.
St. Al will begin two-a-day practices on Monday, July 24, and play a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 4 at Benton Academy. A jamboree at Tri-County Academy follows on Thursday, Aug. 10, with games vs. Central Holmes Christian School at 2:30 p.m. and Canton Academy at 3:30 p.m.
The season opener is Aug. 18 at 7 p.m., at home vs. Adams County Christian School.
2023 ST. ALOYSIUS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
All games start at 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 — Adams County Christian School
Aug. 25 — at Cathedral
Sept. 1 — East Rankin
Sept. 8 — *at Tri-County
Sept. 15 — *Clinton Christian
Sept. 22 — *at Central Hinds
Sept. 29 — Riverfield
Oct. 6 — at Columbia Academy
Oct. 13 — at Manchester
Oct. 20 — *Winston Academy
*MAIS District 2-4A games
