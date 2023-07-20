Photo Gallery: Flashing forward to football season Published 4:08 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

The St. Aloysius Flashes have spent the entire summer preparing for the 2023 football season, but are about to kick it into the next gear.

St. Al will begin two-a-day practices on Monday, July 24, and play a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 4 at Benton Academy. A jamboree at Tri-County Academy follows on Thursday, Aug. 10, with games vs. Central Holmes Christian School at 2:30 p.m. and Canton Academy at 3:30 p.m.

The season opener is Aug. 18 at 7 p.m., at home vs. Adams County Christian School.

2023 ST. ALOYSIUS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All games start at 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 — Adams County Christian School

Aug. 25 — at Cathedral

Sept. 1 — East Rankin

Sept. 8 — *at Tri-County

Sept. 15 — *Clinton Christian

Sept. 22 — *at Central Hinds

Sept. 29 — Riverfield

Oct. 6 — at Columbia Academy

Oct. 13 — at Manchester

Oct. 20 — *Winston Academy

*MAIS District 2-4A games

