Old Post Files: July 21, 1923-2023

July 21, 1923-2023

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Orback were enjoying a visit to Detroit. • City Commissioner W.H. Miller returned from Cooper’s well. • Policeman W.A. Kelly died.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Carol Pearson died. • Mary Evelyn and Frances Wilson returned from Greenville. • Ann White left for Webster Groves, Mo., to enter the Sisters of Mercy convent. • Ethel Profilet was the guest of Frank Fisher.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Joel Myrtles of Grace, a prominent planter, died in a local hospital. • Ray Glaszi of LeTourneau Co. addressed the Rotary Club. • Tom Bailey, candidate for governor, spoke here.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Services were held for Ira Jenkins. • Cpl. and Mrs. Charles Warner announced the birth of a son, George McQueen. • Dr. and Mrs. W.K. Purks and son were vacationing on the Gulf Coast.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Services were held for Ellis Palmer. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Erwin announced the birth of a daughter, Cynthia.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Henry W. Harrel were the parents of a daughter, Mary Norma. • Hank Harris was Vicksburg Country Club’s new champ. • Ground is broken for the new $375,000 clubhouse at the Vicksburg Country Club. • Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Baroni were parents of a son, Eric Wayne.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Clarence E. Lum Sr. accepted a recognition plaque from Gov. William Winter for Culkin Water District during its 25-year anniversary open house celebration. • Services were held for Julius T. Cole Jr. • Jonathan Robert Brock celebrated his second birthday.

30 Years Ago: 1993

With a drum roll and some strange looks, Vicksburg Police Sgt. Doug Arp crawled into his new home underground at the intersection of Jackson and Washington Streets. The stunt was to raise awareness of citizen efforts in crime prevention. • Apartment prices are rising in anticipation of the casino-related demand.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Su[perintendent James Price promised increased discipline in the Vicksburg Warren School District. • The City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to change rules about addressing the city board. • Rosie Lee Walls-Mims died.

10 Years Ago: 2003

Cooper resigns as Vicksburg Junior High’s principal. • After a fire, Eagle Lake Baptist church parishioners worked to rebuild.