MDOT hosting Safety Message Contest Published 10:38 am Monday, July 24, 2023

Have you ever thought that you could create a better message for the signs you see above the roadways? Now is your chance to prove it.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is holding its annual Safety Message Contest. Submit a clever or punny message for the chance to win and see it posted on Mississippi DMS boards.

The contest will run through July 31.

“MDOT’s main focus is safety; we want everyone, the traveling public and our roadside workers, to make it where they’re going every day,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “These messages you see along the roadways help remind drivers of easy ways to increase their safety when behind the wheel.”

MDOT’s traffic safety messages appear on DMS boards along highways and interstates throughout Mississippi.

These messages, which are often related to current events and pop culture, are part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel.

However, any local emergency messages and traffic updates automatically override scheduled messages on the DMS boards.

There is no limit to the number of messages you can submit, but below are some guidelines to remember:

The message must relate to traffic safety:

Signs can only accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.

Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

No emojis.

For this year’s contest, participants are encouraged to focus their messages on the following themes:

Speeding

Distracted Driving/Texting and Driving

Seat Belt Safety

Sober Driving

Work Zone Safety

Turn Signals/Blinkers

Left Lane Driving Etiquette