Memorial services for Elliot Paul Jackson are to be held on Wednesday, July 26 in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kendarion Jones officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 25, in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

Elliot Paul (Hitman) Jackson passed away on Monday, July 10 following a brief illness. He was 53.

He was preceded in death by his father Narvel Boyd, his brother Kennado Caples and his sister Shelia Guise.

He is survived by his three sons Zack Hamlet, Nathan Helmerrick and Isiah Jackson, his five brothers Larry Smiths, James Smoots Jr., Tony Smoots, Leroy Guise, Gary Guise and Mike Slaughter, and his sister Patty Guise, and Godsons Derrick and Jermain Thomas.

