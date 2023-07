Rose Parson Published 2:27 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Rose Parson passed on July 18, at Merit Health River Region. She was 70.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, at King David #2 with Reverend Johnny Williams officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.