Lea Franks Floyd Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Lea Franks Floyd, 49, of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away July 23 at Christus Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Lea was born March 31, 1974, in Vicksburg, Mississippi to Jimmie J. Franks, Jr. and Virginia Leo Franks Black.

She attended Vicksburg Catholic School in Vicksburg. She graduated from the University of Louisiana at Monroe with Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Psychology.

She was employed at Northwest Louisiana Human Services as a Performance Improvement Coordinator.

She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Benton, Louisiana. Her son, Michael Greyson, was her life’s love and the heart of her family.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Spencer Floyd, her son, Michael Greyson Floyd, her daughter Sydney Bonner, her mother and father, Virginia and John Black, Jr., siblings, Bill Black of Reno, Nevada and Pat Black (Micky) Charlton of Marion Arkansas, Aunt Mary Leo of Vicksburg and several cousins.

Lea was proceeded in death by her father, Jimmie J. Franks, Jr., grandparents Mary and Mike Leo, Jimmy J. Franks, Sr. and Peggy Franks.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. at Saint Michael Catholic Church with Father Robert Dore officiating the service.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorials may be made to Vicksburg Catholic Schools, Saint John Berchmans Cathedral School in Shreveport, LA, or Saint Michael Catholic Church in Vicksburg.