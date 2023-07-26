Old Post Files: July 26, 1923-2023 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Childs were here from Bovina. • Mrs. T.O. Payne and Annie Shuff leave for Shaw to visit Mrs. J.H. Tatum. • The White Star Market made sausage with Charlie Parr supervising the work.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mrs. Quincy Werlein and daughters returned from a visit to Biloxi. • Charles Wright was named a director of the Vicksburg Merchants Retail Credit Association.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mrs. W.E. Pettway was a patient at the Sanitarium. • W.F. McDuffy, Illinois Central switchman, was critically ill at the Sanitarium.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Ernest M. Regan died. • Plans were announced for the construction of a new cafeteria-gymnasium building for St. Francis Xavier Academy.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Dalton Johnson announced the birth of a daughter. • Joseph B. Scott passed away. • Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Coleman announced the birth of a son.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Carter Stamm was the state swim champion. • Mr. and Mrs. Grady E. Allen announced the birth of a daughter, Leslie Dawn. • David Baker and Anne Bullard served as officers of Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity at Ole Miss. • The children of Mr. and Mrs. Lafayette Barrett honored their parents with a reception on their 16th anniversary.

40 Years Ago: 1983

“UPSETS!” was the headline on today’s newspaper as voting results indicate that Harper, Bailess and Vollor outed Bodron, Chaney and Campbell. • Import Auto Parts at the corner of Clay and First North streets celebrated its grand opening.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Supervisors were told that Culkin Water District bills for customers in Waltersville and Kings need to be lowered and service needs to be improved. • Phil Edwards, a Rolling Fork resident died. • Nicole L. Halpin celebrated her second birthday.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Randall Miller and Chris Chapman poured a new base of concrete for the Louisiana Monument that was damaged by lightning. • Traffic counts on Confederate Avenue and Main Street were up after new signs were unveiled marking tourist destinations in Vicksburg. • William Michael “Little Mike” Beauman died.

10 Years Ago: 2003

City departments were redrawn. • Karley Whittington captured the Mississippi Junior Amateur Golf Crown.