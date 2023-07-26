Sharon Rose Causey Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Sharon Rose Causey, 78, a long-time resident of Vicksburg, was called home to heaven on July 24. Sharon was a loving and devoted wife and mother.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Laura Cox Jones and Arthur Jones, and by her son Timothy Arthur Causey.

She is survived by her husband, Fred; children William, Susan, Daniel, Rose, Cindy, David, Michael and Laura; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Email newsletter signup

Sharon was a compassionate soul who treated everyone she met with kindness. Her passing leaves a hole in the hearts of those who had the privilege to know her.

A celebration of life will be held for Sharon at the Vicksburg location of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Monday, July 31, at 10 a.m.

All are welcome to attend.