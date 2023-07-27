Former Warren Central star Griffin earns first-team All-SWAC honor Published 1:02 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

Halfway through his college career, former Warren Central standout Joshua Griffin has gained a reputation as the best kicker in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The Southern University junior was selected as the the first-team kicker on the preseason All-SWAC team released during the league’s Media Days this week.

Griffin is entering his third season as a kicker for Southern. He was a kickoff specialist in 2021, then took over as the team’s placekicker in 2022. He went 6-for-12 on field goals last season, with a long of 42 yards, and was 36-for-39 on PATs.

Email newsletter signup

Griffin has 43 touchbacks on 124 kickoffs in his career. He also punted some last year, and had a 36.5-yard average on eight kicks.

Southern was picked to the win the SWAC’s West Division in voting by the league’s coaches — Florida A&M was picked to win the East — and had nine players on the preseason All-SWAC team.

In addition to Griffin, defensive lineman Tahj Brown and defensive back Jordan Carter were first-team selections. Making the second team from the Jags were offensive lineman Eli Fields, defensive lineman Ckelby Givens, linebacker Jalan Campbell, defensive back Kriston Davis, long snapper Braxston Blackwell and punter Robens Beauplan.

Alcorn State, which was picked to finish second in the West Division, had five players on the first team and one on the second team.

Running back Jarveon Howard, and offensive linemen Will Ready and T.J. Yarbrough all made the first-team offense. Defensive lineman Malachi Bailey and long snapper Jason Longcor are also first-teamers. Linebacker Terrence Ellis made the second team.

Howard, a redshirt senior, led the SWAC with 1,275 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Bailey had 9.5 sacks, while Ellis led the Braves with 92 tackles and added four sacks.

Tight end D.J. Stevens made the first team and was Jackson State’s only All-SWAC player. He caught 37 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Mississippi Valley State’s Anthony Turnage was the second-team All-SWAC kicker, and was his school’s only representative.

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa is the SWAC’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Grambling lineman Sundiata Anderson is the Defensive Player of the Year.

Moussa passed for 2,730 yards and 21 touchdowns, both of which ranked second in the SWAC. Anderson had 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Featured Local Savings