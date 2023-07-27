Vicksburg firefighters graduate from Hinds Community College nursing program Published 11:52 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

1 of 2

Four Vicksburg firefighters earned associate degrees in nursing on July 26 in the first of three summer graduation ceremonies at Hinds Community College.

The four — Tavares Hatchett, Stevenson Archie, Jabaris McDaniel and Reginald Galloway — went through the paramedic program at Hinds, three at the same time and one separately, before completing the nursing program together at the Vicksburg-Warren Campus.

“This is everything: Giving back and helping people,” McDaniel said.

Hatchett said his interest in the medical field began when he first worked at a pharmacy, became a firefighter and then a paramedic.

“I liked being a paramedic first,” Hatchett said.

Trent Ard spoke on behalf of his classmates. At age 28, he earned an Associate Degree in Nursing.

He is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society and a new member of the Mississippi Organization of Associate Degree Nursing.

He will further his education at the University of Southern Mississippi and wants to work in critical care.

“Although that first test in our first summer semester had me questioning my decision to transition into nursing, I am glad I did, and I am happy that I chose Hinds. Even though I had a 252-mile round trip for each night of class, and questioned my sanity from time to time, Hinds was without a doubt the place for me,” said Ard, who lives in Pine, La. “Hinds has provided me with a wealth of knowledge that I can apply to be that good, competent Hinds nurse we have heard about all year.

“I can say without a doubt that I am ready. I am sure that my fellow soon-to-be practicing RNs agree with me in that Hinds prepares you to … have a successful life-long career in nursing,” he added.

In total, nearly 400 students received a total of 476 credentials, meaning some students received more than one credential.

Of those, 65 students graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 42 graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 37 graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.

Students in other programs graduated on July 27.

Those with last names beginning with A-L graduated at 10 a.m. and those whose last names begin with M-Z graduated at 2 p.m. All ceremonies were at Cain-Cochran Hall on the Raymond Campus.