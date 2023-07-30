2023 Warren County Open scores, past winners

Published 8:13 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Warren County Open scores
Championship flight
Gabriel Riveros …….. 69-68 — 137
Caleb Davis ……………69-73 — 142
Josh Hallberg ………..69-76 — 145
Luke Yocum …………..75-71 — 146
Jeff Harpole …………. 75-72 — 147
Joel Greer …………….. 74-74 — 148
Austin Ledbetter …….74-75 — 149
Brett Baker …………….75-74 — 149
Matt Bell ………………..75-76 — 151
Hartley Sullivan …….. 75-77 — 152
Austin Neihaus …….. 75-83 — 158

First flight
Judd Mims …………….78-75 — 153
Kevin Neihaus ………. 77-78 — 155
Taylor Lampkin …….. 76-80 — 156
Dustin Simmons …….. 78-78 — 156
Corey Teague ………….. 79-78 — 157
Meredith Spencer ……..79-81 — 160
Lane Gordon …………… 78-83 — 161
Mathew Ledbetter …….79-83 — 162
John Halpin Caldwell …. 78-85 — 163
Stephen Riddick …….. ..79-84 — 163
Daniel Moulder ……….. 78-87 — 165
Will Keen ………………… 77-89 — 166
Josh Allen ………………. 78-95 — 173

Second flight
Brandon Teller ……….. 80-79 — 159
Larry Savell ……………. 82-77 — 159
Brady Ellis ………………84-75 — 159
Jim Warren …………… 80-83 — 163
Keith Ehrhardt ………. 83-82 — 165
Robbie Stabler ………. 84-81 — 165
John Gordon ………… 83-84 — 167
Rich Phillips …………. 80-88 — 168
Jesse Hallberg ……… 80-90 — 170
Scott Benson ……….. 84-90 — 174
Adam Logue ……….. 84-91 — 175
Freddy Weeks ……… 82-93 — 175

Third flight
Trey Martin …………. 86-83 — 169
Davis Quick …………. 88-83 — 171
Charles Waring …….. 90-81 — 171
Blake Channell …….. 90-85 — 175
Evan Farrell ………….89-92 — 181
Jay Comfort ………… 95-87 — 182
Cameron Dikot …….. 94-91 — 185
Mack Foley ………….. 98-92 — 190
Johnny Beauchamp … 95-95 — 190
Neal Palmer …………. 92-99 — 191
Taylor Brocato …….. 100-94 — 194
Derek Nugent ………. 97-102 — 199
Alfred Laird …………. 99-105 — 204
Nick Neihaus ………. 108-98 — 206
Justin Stokes ………. 91-WD — WD

Senior championship flight
Mike Hurley ……….. 72-73 — 145
Matt Hossley ………. 73-73 — 146
Jim Darnell ………… 76-72 — 148
Jeff Cowan …………. 78-75 — 153
Tim Rodgers ………. 78-76 — 154
Rodney Lindsey ….. 79-77 — 156
Robert Portwood …..79-80 — 159
Bucky Wall …………. 79-83 — 162

Senior first flight
Tommy Klauder …….. 83-76 — 159
Mark White …….. …….84-76 — 160
Casey Fisher ……………82-80 — 162
Barry Breithaupt ……..84-80 — 164
Billy Joe Dottley …….. 83-84 — 167
John Ferguson ……….. 84-84 — 168
Jay Prince …………….. 82-90 — 172
Sam Brocato …………. 100-98 — 198

Women’s championship
Suzanne Hurley …….. 87-83 — 170
Karen Carroll ………… 87-91 — 178

———
Warren County Open winners
Men’s champions
2023 – Gabriel Riveros
2022 – Jeff Harpole
2021 – Luke Yocum
2020 – Seth Foshee
2019 – Jeff Harpole
2018 – Jeff Harpole
2017 – Channing Curtis
2016 – Nick Mekus
2015 – Parker Rutherford
2014 – Chris Whittington
2013 – Chris Whittington
2012 – Chris Whittington
2011 – Chris Whittington
2010 – Chase Smith
2009 – Chase Smith
2008 – Chase Smith
2007 – Chase Smith
2006 – Mike Hurley
2005 – Mike Hurley
2004 – Bill Hassell
2003 – Bill Hassell
2002 – Chad Henley
2001 – Brad Bradway
2000 – Dale McDuff
1999 – Barry Hassell
1998 – Jimmy Ray
1997 – Bubba Mims
1996 – Brad Bradway
1995 – Sid Neal
1994 – Bill Caldwell
1993 – Eddie Chancellor
1992 – Eddie Chancellor
1991 – Bucky Buckner
1990 – Bucky Buckner
1989 – Connie Bowman
1988 – Bubba Mims
1987 – Connie Bowman
1986 – Bill Caldwell
1985 – Bucky Buckner
1984 – Bill Caldwell
1983 – Bucky Buckner
1982 – Bucky Buckner
1981 – Bucky Buckner

Women’s champions
2023 – Suzanne Hurley
2022 – No champion
2021 – No champion
2020 – No champion
2019 – No champion
2018 – No champion
2017 – No champion
2016 – No champion
2015 – Karley Whittington
2014 – Karley Whittington
2013 – Karley Whittington
2012 – Wanda Caruthers
2011 – Karen Carroll
2010 – Karen Carroll
2009 – Pam Thomas
2008 – No champion
2007 – Karen Carroll
1997 – Karen Carroll
1996 – Karen Carroll
1995 – Tracy Larson
1994 – Jean Bishop Rule
1993 – Karen Carroll
1992 – Dale Boyd
1991 – Jean Bishop Rule
1990 – Jean Bishop Rule
1989 – Linda Stribling
1988 – Jean Bishop
1987 – Jean Bishop
1986 – Jean Bishop
1985 – Penny Risher
1984 – Jean Bishop
1983 – Jean Bishop
1982 – Betty Aden
1981 – Jean Bishop

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

