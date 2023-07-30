2023 Warren County Open scores, past winners

Warren County Open scores

Championship flight

Gabriel Riveros …….. 69-68 — 137

Caleb Davis ……………69-73 — 142

Josh Hallberg ………..69-76 — 145

Luke Yocum …………..75-71 — 146

Jeff Harpole …………. 75-72 — 147

Joel Greer …………….. 74-74 — 148

Austin Ledbetter …….74-75 — 149

Brett Baker …………….75-74 — 149

Matt Bell ………………..75-76 — 151

Hartley Sullivan …….. 75-77 — 152

Austin Neihaus …….. 75-83 — 158

First flight

Judd Mims …………….78-75 — 153

Kevin Neihaus ………. 77-78 — 155

Taylor Lampkin …….. 76-80 — 156

Dustin Simmons …….. 78-78 — 156

Corey Teague ………….. 79-78 — 157

Meredith Spencer ……..79-81 — 160

Lane Gordon …………… 78-83 — 161

Mathew Ledbetter …….79-83 — 162

John Halpin Caldwell …. 78-85 — 163

Stephen Riddick …….. ..79-84 — 163

Daniel Moulder ……….. 78-87 — 165

Will Keen ………………… 77-89 — 166

Josh Allen ………………. 78-95 — 173

Second flight

Brandon Teller ……….. 80-79 — 159

Larry Savell ……………. 82-77 — 159

Brady Ellis ………………84-75 — 159

Jim Warren …………… 80-83 — 163

Keith Ehrhardt ………. 83-82 — 165

Robbie Stabler ………. 84-81 — 165

John Gordon ………… 83-84 — 167

Rich Phillips …………. 80-88 — 168

Jesse Hallberg ……… 80-90 — 170

Scott Benson ……….. 84-90 — 174

Adam Logue ……….. 84-91 — 175

Freddy Weeks ……… 82-93 — 175

Third flight

Trey Martin …………. 86-83 — 169

Davis Quick …………. 88-83 — 171

Charles Waring …….. 90-81 — 171

Blake Channell …….. 90-85 — 175

Evan Farrell ………….89-92 — 181

Jay Comfort ………… 95-87 — 182

Cameron Dikot …….. 94-91 — 185

Mack Foley ………….. 98-92 — 190

Johnny Beauchamp … 95-95 — 190

Neal Palmer …………. 92-99 — 191

Taylor Brocato …….. 100-94 — 194

Derek Nugent ………. 97-102 — 199

Alfred Laird …………. 99-105 — 204

Nick Neihaus ………. 108-98 — 206

Justin Stokes ………. 91-WD — WD

Senior championship flight

Mike Hurley ……….. 72-73 — 145

Matt Hossley ………. 73-73 — 146

Jim Darnell ………… 76-72 — 148

Jeff Cowan …………. 78-75 — 153

Tim Rodgers ………. 78-76 — 154

Rodney Lindsey ….. 79-77 — 156

Robert Portwood …..79-80 — 159

Bucky Wall …………. 79-83 — 162

Senior first flight

Tommy Klauder …….. 83-76 — 159

Mark White …….. …….84-76 — 160

Casey Fisher ……………82-80 — 162

Barry Breithaupt ……..84-80 — 164

Billy Joe Dottley …….. 83-84 — 167

John Ferguson ……….. 84-84 — 168

Jay Prince …………….. 82-90 — 172

Sam Brocato …………. 100-98 — 198

Women’s championship

Suzanne Hurley …….. 87-83 — 170

Karen Carroll ………… 87-91 — 178

———

Warren County Open winners

Men’s champions

2023 – Gabriel Riveros

2022 – Jeff Harpole

2021 – Luke Yocum

2020 – Seth Foshee

2019 – Jeff Harpole

2018 – Jeff Harpole

2017 – Channing Curtis

2016 – Nick Mekus

2015 – Parker Rutherford

2014 – Chris Whittington

2013 – Chris Whittington

2012 – Chris Whittington

2011 – Chris Whittington

2010 – Chase Smith

2009 – Chase Smith

2008 – Chase Smith

2007 – Chase Smith

2006 – Mike Hurley

2005 – Mike Hurley

2004 – Bill Hassell

2003 – Bill Hassell

2002 – Chad Henley

2001 – Brad Bradway

2000 – Dale McDuff

1999 – Barry Hassell

1998 – Jimmy Ray

1997 – Bubba Mims

1996 – Brad Bradway

1995 – Sid Neal

1994 – Bill Caldwell

1993 – Eddie Chancellor

1992 – Eddie Chancellor

1991 – Bucky Buckner

1990 – Bucky Buckner

1989 – Connie Bowman

1988 – Bubba Mims

1987 – Connie Bowman

1986 – Bill Caldwell

1985 – Bucky Buckner

1984 – Bill Caldwell

1983 – Bucky Buckner

1982 – Bucky Buckner

1981 – Bucky Buckner

Women’s champions

2023 – Suzanne Hurley

2022 – No champion

2021 – No champion

2020 – No champion

2019 – No champion

2018 – No champion

2017 – No champion

2016 – No champion

2015 – Karley Whittington

2014 – Karley Whittington

2013 – Karley Whittington

2012 – Wanda Caruthers

2011 – Karen Carroll

2010 – Karen Carroll

2009 – Pam Thomas

2008 – No champion

2007 – Karen Carroll

1997 – Karen Carroll

1996 – Karen Carroll

1995 – Tracy Larson

1994 – Jean Bishop Rule

1993 – Karen Carroll

1992 – Dale Boyd

1991 – Jean Bishop Rule

1990 – Jean Bishop Rule

1989 – Linda Stribling

1988 – Jean Bishop

1987 – Jean Bishop

1986 – Jean Bishop

1985 – Penny Risher

1984 – Jean Bishop

1983 – Jean Bishop

1982 – Betty Aden

1981 – Jean Bishop

