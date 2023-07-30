2023 Warren County Open scores, past winners
Published 8:13 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023
1 of 21
Taylor Lampkin tees off on the 15th hole during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Mike Hurkey holds the trophy after winning the 2023 Warren County Open senior championship Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)
Suzanne Hurley, left, won the 2023 Warren County Open women's championship Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. Karen Carroll, right, was the top women's finisher among Clear Creek passholders and won the Clear Creek Club Championship. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)
Kevin Neihaus holds the trophy for winning the Clear Creek Club Championship Sunday, during the Warren County Open at Clear Creek Golf Course. Neihaus was the top finisher in the tournament among Clear Creek passholders. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
From left, Trey Martin, Judd Mims, Gabriel Riveros and Brady Ellis pose for a photo after the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. The four golfers each won their respective flights in the tournament. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Luke Yocum tees off on the 15th hole during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Hartley Sullivan hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Austin Neihaus hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jeff Harpole chips onto the 14th green during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Austin Ledbetter sizes up a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Matt Bell rolls a putt toward the 14th hole during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Brett Baker hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Joel Greer hits a chip shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Gabriel Riveros places his ball on the 15th green during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Josh Hallberg putts on the 15th hole during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Caleb Davis takes his ball out of the hole after making a putt during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Caleb Davis hits a shot from behind a tree on the 16th hole during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Josh Hallberg hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Gabriel Riveros hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Golfers wait for the final foursome to make their way up the 18th fairway during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Josh Hallberg chips onto the 18th green during the final round of the Warren County Open Sunday at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren County Open scores
Championship flight
Gabriel Riveros …….. 69-68 — 137
Caleb Davis ……………69-73 — 142
Josh Hallberg ………..69-76 — 145
Luke Yocum …………..75-71 — 146
Jeff Harpole …………. 75-72 — 147
Joel Greer …………….. 74-74 — 148
Austin Ledbetter …….74-75 — 149
Brett Baker …………….75-74 — 149
Matt Bell ………………..75-76 — 151
Hartley Sullivan …….. 75-77 — 152
Austin Neihaus …….. 75-83 — 158
MORE COVERAGE: Riveros wins Warren County Open
First flight
Judd Mims …………….78-75 — 153
Kevin Neihaus ………. 77-78 — 155
Taylor Lampkin …….. 76-80 — 156
Dustin Simmons …….. 78-78 — 156
Corey Teague ………….. 79-78 — 157
Meredith Spencer ……..79-81 — 160
Lane Gordon …………… 78-83 — 161
Mathew Ledbetter …….79-83 — 162
John Halpin Caldwell …. 78-85 — 163
Stephen Riddick …….. ..79-84 — 163
Daniel Moulder ……….. 78-87 — 165
Will Keen ………………… 77-89 — 166
Josh Allen ………………. 78-95 — 173
Second flight
Brandon Teller ……….. 80-79 — 159
Larry Savell ……………. 82-77 — 159
Brady Ellis ………………84-75 — 159
Jim Warren …………… 80-83 — 163
Keith Ehrhardt ………. 83-82 — 165
Robbie Stabler ………. 84-81 — 165
John Gordon ………… 83-84 — 167
Rich Phillips …………. 80-88 — 168
Jesse Hallberg ……… 80-90 — 170
Scott Benson ……….. 84-90 — 174
Adam Logue ……….. 84-91 — 175
Freddy Weeks ……… 82-93 — 175
Third flight
Trey Martin …………. 86-83 — 169
Davis Quick …………. 88-83 — 171
Charles Waring …….. 90-81 — 171
Blake Channell …….. 90-85 — 175
Evan Farrell ………….89-92 — 181
Jay Comfort ………… 95-87 — 182
Cameron Dikot …….. 94-91 — 185
Mack Foley ………….. 98-92 — 190
Johnny Beauchamp … 95-95 — 190
Neal Palmer …………. 92-99 — 191
Taylor Brocato …….. 100-94 — 194
Derek Nugent ………. 97-102 — 199
Alfred Laird …………. 99-105 — 204
Nick Neihaus ………. 108-98 — 206
Justin Stokes ………. 91-WD — WD
Senior championship flight
Mike Hurley ……….. 72-73 — 145
Matt Hossley ………. 73-73 — 146
Jim Darnell ………… 76-72 — 148
Jeff Cowan …………. 78-75 — 153
Tim Rodgers ………. 78-76 — 154
Rodney Lindsey ….. 79-77 — 156
Robert Portwood …..79-80 — 159
Bucky Wall …………. 79-83 — 162
Senior first flight
Tommy Klauder …….. 83-76 — 159
Mark White …….. …….84-76 — 160
Casey Fisher ……………82-80 — 162
Barry Breithaupt ……..84-80 — 164
Billy Joe Dottley …….. 83-84 — 167
John Ferguson ……….. 84-84 — 168
Jay Prince …………….. 82-90 — 172
Sam Brocato …………. 100-98 — 198
Women’s championship
Suzanne Hurley …….. 87-83 — 170
Karen Carroll ………… 87-91 — 178
———
Warren County Open winners
Men’s champions
2023 – Gabriel Riveros
2022 – Jeff Harpole
2021 – Luke Yocum
2020 – Seth Foshee
2019 – Jeff Harpole
2018 – Jeff Harpole
2017 – Channing Curtis
2016 – Nick Mekus
2015 – Parker Rutherford
2014 – Chris Whittington
2013 – Chris Whittington
2012 – Chris Whittington
2011 – Chris Whittington
2010 – Chase Smith
2009 – Chase Smith
2008 – Chase Smith
2007 – Chase Smith
2006 – Mike Hurley
2005 – Mike Hurley
2004 – Bill Hassell
2003 – Bill Hassell
2002 – Chad Henley
2001 – Brad Bradway
2000 – Dale McDuff
1999 – Barry Hassell
1998 – Jimmy Ray
1997 – Bubba Mims
1996 – Brad Bradway
1995 – Sid Neal
1994 – Bill Caldwell
1993 – Eddie Chancellor
1992 – Eddie Chancellor
1991 – Bucky Buckner
1990 – Bucky Buckner
1989 – Connie Bowman
1988 – Bubba Mims
1987 – Connie Bowman
1986 – Bill Caldwell
1985 – Bucky Buckner
1984 – Bill Caldwell
1983 – Bucky Buckner
1982 – Bucky Buckner
1981 – Bucky Buckner
Women’s champions
2023 – Suzanne Hurley
2022 – No champion
2021 – No champion
2020 – No champion
2019 – No champion
2018 – No champion
2017 – No champion
2016 – No champion
2015 – Karley Whittington
2014 – Karley Whittington
2013 – Karley Whittington
2012 – Wanda Caruthers
2011 – Karen Carroll
2010 – Karen Carroll
2009 – Pam Thomas
2008 – No champion
2007 – Karen Carroll
1997 – Karen Carroll
1996 – Karen Carroll
1995 – Tracy Larson
1994 – Jean Bishop Rule
1993 – Karen Carroll
1992 – Dale Boyd
1991 – Jean Bishop Rule
1990 – Jean Bishop Rule
1989 – Linda Stribling
1988 – Jean Bishop
1987 – Jean Bishop
1986 – Jean Bishop
1985 – Penny Risher
1984 – Jean Bishop
1983 – Jean Bishop
1982 – Betty Aden
1981 – Jean Bishop
About Ernest Bowker
Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.
More by Ernest