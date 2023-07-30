Warren County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in car theft, wreck Published 9:22 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

Warren County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man in connection with the theft of a car from 902 Blossom Lane that was later rolled on Indiana Avenue.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said deputies were notified through a 911 call at 9:15 p.m. Saturday that a car had rolled over on Indiana Avenue in the county near the Vicksburg city limits.

About the same time, authorities were called about the theft of a 2002 GMC Envoy from 902 Blossom Lane, and when deputies arrived at thee wreck, they realized the overturned car was the same car that was reported stolen.

Pace said witnesses at the scene of the wreck said a man described as a young black man jumped out of the wrecked car and ran into a wooded area behind the Dollar General on Indiana.

Deputies assisted by K-9 units searched the area but were unable to find the man.

“The K-9 lost the scent around Bellaire Drive,” Pace said. “He may have had some help and someone picked him up because where we lost the scent was not far from where we started the search.”

Pace said the car was impounded and deputies were continuing to search the area. The case remains under investigation.

