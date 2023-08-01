Jacques’ hearing underway in closed courtroom in Sunflower County Published 10:14 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

A hearing for the City of Vicksburg to present its case for closing Jacques’ nightclub began at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 9th Chancery District Court in Indianola.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones and City Attorney Kim Nailor were among the parties present to represent the City, and Jay Parmegiani, owner of Jacques’ and Refined South Restaurant Group LLC, was present with his wife, Kara.

An attorney for Parmegiani was not present.

Chancellor Debra M. Giles is presiding over the case after Warren County Chancellor Vickie R. Barnes recused herself.

The media was escorted from the courtroom, but The Post will provide more information as it is available.