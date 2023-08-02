Warren County Health Department holding special immunization walk-in clinic

Published 12:13 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Warren County Health Department, located at 807 Monroe St. in Vicksburg, is holding special walk-in immunization clinics to make sure children are up-to-date on required school vaccinations.

The clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

The health department will have additional nursing staff available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Certain vaccinations are required for first-time school entry and seventh-grade entry in Mississippi. 

Schools are required to have a Certificate of Immunization Compliance Form 121 (or a Form 121 and Certificate of Medical/Religious Exemption Form 122) for each child enrolled in public or private school, Head Start or daycare.

Parents or guardians may check with their physician or county health department if they have questions about which immunizations their child will need. 

Immunizations are otherwise available at county health departments by appointment. For students who are up to date on vaccinations, certified copies of Form 121 can also be printed through www.MyIRMobile.com

For more information on immunization requirements or exemptions for school entry, visit msdh.ms.gov/immunizations

More News

‘Community’ characterizes Hinds Community College experience

Vicksburg Alpha Phi Alpha chapter wins March of Dimes Project Alpha Award

When disasters are deemed too small, rural Mississippi struggles to recover

City cites environment of ‘reckless behavior’ in request to shut down Jacques’ nightclub

Print Article