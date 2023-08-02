Warren County Health Department holding special immunization walk-in clinic Published 12:13 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The Warren County Health Department, located at 807 Monroe St. in Vicksburg, is holding special walk-in immunization clinics to make sure children are up-to-date on required school vaccinations.

The clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

The health department will have additional nursing staff available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently.

Certain vaccinations are required for first-time school entry and seventh-grade entry in Mississippi.

Schools are required to have a Certificate of Immunization Compliance Form 121 (or a Form 121 and Certificate of Medical/Religious Exemption Form 122) for each child enrolled in public or private school, Head Start or daycare.

Parents or guardians may check with their physician or county health department if they have questions about which immunizations their child will need.

Immunizations are otherwise available at county health departments by appointment. For students who are up to date on vaccinations, certified copies of Form 121 can also be printed through www.MyIRMobile.com.

For more information on immunization requirements or exemptions for school entry, visit msdh.ms.gov/immunizations.